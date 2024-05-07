“This recognition holds immense significance for me”: Gary Clark Jr. joins Carlos Santana and Van Halen on Guitar Center Hollywood’s iconic RockWalk

By Janelle Borg
published

The RockWalk ceremony made its return to Los Angeles for the first time in six years

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Gary Clark Jr performs live during Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on September 17, 2022 in Asbury Park, New Jersey
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Gary Clark Jr. has been announced as Guitar Center Hollywood's RockWalk latest inductee. The event, which took place on May 1, also saw Clark Jr. perform in LA for the first time since releasing his new album JPEG RAW.

In an Instagram post commemorating the event, Clark Jr commented, “Proud day at the @guitarcenter Rock Walk. It’s been a wild week. Not sure why I wrote my name like I’m in 1st grade but there it is. Thank you all.”

