“This recognition holds immense significance for me”: Gary Clark Jr. joins Carlos Santana and Van Halen on Guitar Center Hollywood’s iconic RockWalk

Gary Clark Jr. has been announced as Guitar Center Hollywood's RockWalk latest inductee. The event, which took place on May 1, also saw Clark Jr. perform in LA for the first time since releasing his new album JPEG RAW.

In an Instagram post commemorating the event, Clark Jr commented, “Proud day at the @guitarcenter Rock Walk. It’s been a wild week. Not sure why I wrote my name like I’m in 1st grade but there it is. Thank you all.”

“Gary's induction is a testament to his incredible impact on the world of music, and we were pleased to celebrate his achievements at this year’s ceremony. His handprints are a prestigious addition to Guitar Center’s RockWalk, alongside the legends who have shaped the industry,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center.

Gary Clark Jr. added, “This recognition holds immense significance for me, as it not only reflects my unwavering dedication and love for music but also acknowledges the respect and admiration of my peers and fellow musicians, who I also equally love and admire.”

The RockWalk ceremony made its return to LA after six years. It honors artists who have a significant impact on the history of rock, blues, and R&B. Inductees include Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash, Van Halen, AC/DC, Aerosmith and Marvin Gaye, to name but a few.

Gary Clark Jr. dropped his fourth album, JPEG RAW, on March 22 via Warner Records. He is currently on the North American leg of an extensive album tour.

He recently spoke to Total Guitar about how the album saw him indulging his shreddier side, and reconnecting with his 12-year-old guitarist self via a Floyd Rose-equipped Ibanez.