Gary Clark Jr. to Release Double Live Album September 23

Blues-rock guitar phenom Gary Clark Jr. will deliver his first live — and first double — album this September 23.

Titled simply Gary Clark Jr. - LIVE, the album will feature 11 originals and four covers, including Jimi Hendrix's "Third Stone from the Sun" and Albert Collins' "If Trouble Was Money."

Pre-order from Amazon or iTunes and get an instant download of "When My Train Pulls In (Live)."

Disc 1

Catfish Blues (Robert Petway)

Next Door Neighbor Blues

Travis Country

When My Train Pulls In

Don't Owe You A Thing

Three O' Clock Blues (Lowell Fulson)

Things Are Changin'

Numb

Disc 2

Ain't Messin' 'Round

If Trouble Was Money (Albert Collins)

Third Stone From The Sun / If You Love me Like You Say (Jimi Hendrix / Albert Collins)

Please Come Home

Black and Blu

Bright Lights

When The Sun Goes Down