Gary Clark Jr. to Release Double Live Album September 23

Blues-rock guitar phenom Gary Clark Jr. will deliver his first live — and first double — album this September 23.

Titled simply Gary Clark Jr. - LIVE, the album will feature 11 originals and four covers, including Jimi Hendrix's "Third Stone from the Sun" and Albert Collins' "If Trouble Was Money."

Pre-order from Amazon or iTunes and get an instant download of "When My Train Pulls In (Live)."

GuitarWorld.com (and not other websites) will debut a song from the new album soon!

Disc 1

  • Catfish Blues (Robert Petway)
  • Next Door Neighbor Blues
  • Travis Country
  • When My Train Pulls In
  • Don't Owe You A Thing
  • Three O' Clock Blues (Lowell Fulson)
  • Things Are Changin'
  • Numb

Disc 2

Ain't Messin' 'Round
If Trouble Was Money (Albert Collins)
Third Stone From The Sun / If You Love me Like You Say (Jimi Hendrix / Albert Collins)
Please Come Home
Black and Blu
Bright Lights
When The Sun Goes Down