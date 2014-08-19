Gary Clark Jr. to Release Double Live Album September 23

Blues-rock guitar phenom Gary Clark Jr. will deliver his first live — and first double — album this September 23.
Titled simply Gary Clark Jr. - LIVE, the album will feature 11 originals and four covers, including Jimi Hendrix's "Third Stone from the Sun" and Albert Collins' "If Trouble Was Money."
Disc 1
- Catfish Blues (Robert Petway)
- Next Door Neighbor Blues
- Travis Country
- When My Train Pulls In
- Don't Owe You A Thing
- Three O' Clock Blues (Lowell Fulson)
- Things Are Changin'
- Numb
Disc 2
Ain't Messin' 'Round
If Trouble Was Money (Albert Collins)
Third Stone From The Sun / If You Love me Like You Say (Jimi Hendrix / Albert Collins)
Please Come Home
Black and Blu
Bright Lights
When The Sun Goes Down