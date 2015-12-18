Gary Hoey Premieres "O Holy Night" from 'A Blue Élan Christmas'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of guitarist Gary Hoey's new version of "O Holy Night."

The track is from A Blue Élan Christmas, the result of a partnership between Blue Élan Records and the Alliance for Children’s Rights.

One hundred percent of the label’s profits from the sales of this album will go to the Alliance for Children’s Rights. Since 1992, the Alliance has served 125,000 children, providing them with free legal services and advocacy, permanency through adoption and legal guardianship, and access to healthcare and an equitable education.

Lending their talents to the project are actor, producer, singer Rita Wilson (HBO's Girls and CBS's The Good Wife), singer-songwriter Jack Tempchin (best known for penning “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” for the Eagles), country-rock legend Rusty Young (Poco) and songwriter Colin Devlin (the Devlins).

The album kicks off with multiple-time Blues Music Award winner Janiva Magness performing “Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday,” penned by longtime Stax Records recording artist William Bell. Polly Baker sings “Light a Candle.” Hoey,whose four-album Ho! Ho! Hoey series has become a seasonal tradition, offers up a tasteful version of “O Holy Night.”

You can check out the complete track list below.

For more information and to buy physical copies, visit blueelan.com.

Track List