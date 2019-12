The trailer for White Knuckles and Blue Moods—the forthcoming independent documentary about the late blues-rock great Gary Moore (who died unexpectedly last month)—has just been released (see below).

The documentary, which has been in the works for the past several years, features Don Airey, Jon Hiseman, John Sykes, Brian Downey, Eric Bell, Brian Robertson and Gary Moore himself.

The hour-long film was created by Jörgen Holmstedt and Stefan Mossberg and is due for release later this year.