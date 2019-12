Awhile back, we stumbled upon an old forum (on a random, poorly designed website) with the headline "White Knuckles" vs. "Eruption."

We know which guitar performance we'd pick, but—just in case some of you aren't all that familiar with the late Gary Moore's solo-guitar shred showpiece, we thought we'd let the two ancient tunes duke it out.

P.S.: "White Knuckles/Rockin' and Rollin'" is from Moore's 1980 album, G-Force, as you can tell from the lovely photo to our left.