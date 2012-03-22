Gene Simmons, Tommy Lee Go After Pop Music: "No Fake Bullshit"

By now, bands are well aware that "controversy = ticket sales," and two bands that know it better than almost anyone else are Kiss and Motley Crue.

During their press conference on Tuesday, which announced a lengthy co-headlining tour for the two veteran rock acts, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons expressed his distaste for pop's takeover of the music scene.

"We're sick and tired of girls getting up there with dancers and karaoke tapes in back of them," Simmons said during the press conference. "No fake bullshit. Leave that to the Rihanna, Shmianna and anyone who ends their name with an 'A.'"

After the press conference, Billboard caught up with Tommy Lee backstage to get his thoughts on Simmons' comments, and Lee agree wholeheartedly.

"No disrespect to Rihanna, she's a great singer, but we're in a slump for some shit that has some personality and appeal beyond a bunch of pop stuff that's floating around out there," the Motley Crew drummer said. "I'm glad he said that actually because I don't think i can bear watching another fucking award show that is just a little bit better than 'American Idol.' It's fucking pathetic to watch people go out and fucking karaoke with a bunch of lights and video. It's all completely watered down."

Kiss and Motley Crue kick off their co-headlining U.S. tour on July 20.