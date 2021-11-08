George Harrison's childhood home is going up for auction

25 Upton Green – the childhood home of George Harrison – is going up for auction.

Located in Speke, Liverpool, the three-bedroom house was where the Beatles legend learned to play guitar, and was used as a rehearsal space for Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney when they would practice as the Quarrymen, the band they formed as teenagers.

Harrison moved into the property with his family at the age of six in 1949, and lived there until 1962 when he and his family moved out, around the same time the Beatles began to garner worldwide success.

That year, the band recorded a 15-song audition at Decca Records' studio in West Hampstead, signed a contract with manager Brian Epstein, and released their debut single, Love Me Do/P.S. I Love You, in October.

The property is expected to fetch between £160,000 and £200,000, though Omega Auctions – the auction house handling the sale – calls this estimated price tag a “steal."

“[This is] a truly unique opportunity to own the property where George spent his formative years and that played an important part in helping the Beatles flourish soon after the Harrison family moved in 1962,” the listing reads.

“Whether you want to live here yourself or be able to share the space with fellow fans, this represents an excellent investment opportunity.”

It adds that the current owner bought the property in 2014, and that according to British real estate company Zoopla, “house prices in the area have risen 20 percent since that date."

According to Omega Auctions, several original features from the Harrison family's time at the house still remain, including the bath, sink, some original doors, hanging rails in wardrobes and outbuildings.

Prospective bidders can view the property by appointment in the two weeks before the auction happens on November 30. For more information, head to Omega Auctions.