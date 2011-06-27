George Lynch Announces Lynch Mob U.S. Tour Dates

George Lynch, the lead guitarist for Dokken and leader of Lynch Mob and Souls of We, has announced a U.S. summer tour with the re-formed Lynch Mob.

The tour begins July 29 in Houston, Texas, and ends in late August on the West Coast. More dates will be announced soon.

Lynch's next solo album, Kill All Control, comes out July 19 via Rocket Science Inc. The album, Lynch's 11th, began as a follow-up to the Souls of We debut, Let The Truth Be Known. However, Lynch quickly realized the project was taking on a new direction with the addition of Powerman 5000 drummer Adrian Ost.

In collaboration with Souls of We singer London LeGrand (Brides of Destruction), Lynch said: “The creative juices just flowed and we wrote most of the CD in 10 days.”

Lynch Mob tour dates: