George Lynch Launches Crowd-Funding Campaign for 'Shadowtrain' Documentary

Guitar legend George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy one-on-one guitar lessons with Lynch via Skype.

Lynch has taken to Indiegogo to raise money for his new documentary, Shadowtrain: Under a Crooked Sky. The film, which addresses the plight of Native Americans, is set to be released in 2014.

Fans can make much-needed donations to the project. Head here for more information.

There are many prizes available to contributors, including limited-edition Shadowtrain guitar picks for $10, autographed 8-by-10-inch high-gloss photos for $15 and autographed Legacy CDs for $35. A half-hour guitar lesson via Skype is $250; one-hour lessons are $500.

Lynch also is working with his new band, KXM, which features Lynch on guitar, Ray Luzier from Korn on drums and Dug Pinnick from King’s X on bass and vocals. And then there's the band Shadowtrain — not to be confused with the film of the same name! The band will release a CD when the film is released.

As if that weren’t enough, Lynch has another new band, the Infidels. It's a heavy-funk project featuring the rhythm section from the band War.

For more about Lynch's film and Indiegogo campaign, visit indiegogo.com/projects.