Since its introduction in 2009, ZT Amplifiers' Lunchbox has stood out as one of the best compact amps in the industry, providing guitarists with a ton of output from a very slight, portable package.

After more than a decade though, ZT thought the Lunchbox was overdue for a makeover and update.

If you loved the original Lunchbox though, have no fear. Its successor, the American-built Lunchbox Reverb, features reverb, expanded tone controls, increased output and a great new look, while still retaining the amazing bang-for-the-buck value and character of its predecessor.

To learn more about the Lunchbox Reverb and its equally impressive companion, the Lunchbox Cab II, we called up ZT owner Austin Gibbons, who took the time to chat with our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, about the amps and why they're perfect for any guitarist looking for a portable amp that will give them great tone and a lot of attitude at a price that won't leave them diving into their piggy bank.

You can watch our conversation with Gibbons above.

For more info, stop by ZT Amplifiers.