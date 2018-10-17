Ghost Share Surreal “Dance Macabre” Video

Ghost have shared the official video for “Dance Macabre.” The track comes off their most recent album, Prequelle. You can check out the Zev Deans-directed clip above.

Ghost leader Tobias Forge recently spoke to Guitar World about the unusually dancey, poppy sound of “Dance Macabre”: “I had the riff that starts the whole song, that was just a riff that got stuck in my head,” he said. “I didn’t think of it as a Ghost thing at first. Because I heard the riff in a slightly more ‘synth-y’ sort of way. But I showed it to some songwriting pals of mine and they were like, ‘That’s a Ghost song!’ Oh, okay. I didn’t hear it that way at first. But it then it was, ‘Let’s make a Ghost song out of it…’ ”

Ghost’s two-act "A Pale Tour Named Death" North American outing kicks off on October 25 in Texas. You can check out all tour dates below:

October

25 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

26 Cox Business Center Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

29 Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

30 Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

31 Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November

1 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

2 Peoria Civic Center - Theatre, Peoria, IL

3 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

4 Stephens Auditorium, Ames, IA

6 Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE

8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

9 Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

10 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

12 Spreckels Theatre, San Diego, CA

13 Community Center Theatre, Sacramento, CA

15 City National Civic Center, San Jose, CA

16 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Joint @ the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

19 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

20 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

21 Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

25 Ruth Eckert Hall, Clearwater, FL

27 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

29 Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

30 Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

December

1 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

4 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, VA

5 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 Place Bell, Laval, QC Canada (Montreal)

8 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

10 The Hippodrome, Baltimore, MD

11 Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA (Philly)

13 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

14 Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY