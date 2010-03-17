Gibson Announces New Joan Jett "Blackheart" Melody Maker

Gibson Guitar has announced the launch of the Joan Jett “Blackheart” Melody Maker. In anticipation of the forthcoming film release The Runaways and her recent release of the Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Greatest Hits album, the latest from Gibson USA embodies the hard-rockin’ style of Joan Jett herself with distinct features and attention to detail. The “Blackheart” Melody Maker will be available through select retailers beginning March 19.

“I needed a black guitar. This guitar has the same body and the neck runs smooth as silk,“ said Joan Jett. “I wanted some flash of color, so the fret inlays are bright red, and the 12th fret is marked by mother of pearl inlay hearts lying end to end. I am using it onstage now, and it sounds ferocious. But of course, she can play gentle as well. Just like the earlier white Joan Jett Gibson model, it is a great guitar for anybody."

The legendary Jett is now the subject of a major motion picture, the highly anticipated film The Runaways, starring Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning, being released March 19 in select markets and in April nationwide; and Gibson USA’s newest model will give fans the chance to try out a few of Jett’s moves on their own with the “Blackheart” model. Jett got her own original Melody Maker back in 1977 and she has since made it one of the most iconic instruments in rock and roll. It’s the same guitar she used when she was in the renowned band The Runaways and then played on all of her hits including “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “Do You Wanna Touch Me.” The Double Cutaway Melody Maker in black features the Mini Grover LP style with a buffed neck for a smooth feel when playing some licks. Going beyond the basic look, Gibson USA adds to the style of the guitar to include features that exude Jett’s personality as the neck is adorned with black heart and red dot inlays and Jett’s own signature on the truss rod cover. For sound, the Zebra Coil BurstBucker 3 accounts for versatility. Each comes in a Joan Jett hard shell case.

Jett has also released her greatest hits compilation, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Greatest Hits, a 2-disc one stop compilation of Joan’s greatest hits including “Cherry Bomb,” “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover” and the ultimate rock-n-roll anthem, “I Love Rock n’ Roll.” Eight of the songs on the new release are featured in the film The Runaways, including a previously unreleased track, "I Want You". Next up for the Rock icon, a photo journey book of Joan’s life by Todd Oldham, which is being released by AMMO Books this spring.

Gibson.com