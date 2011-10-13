Gibson CEO Juszkiewicz Partners with Tea Party Against Government

The BBC reports that Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz has joined together with the Tea Party to protest against the US government.

In August, Federal agents raided a Gibson factory under suspicion that the guitar maker was importing illegal wood for guitars. An investigation is still under way.

Juszkiewicz is proclaiming his company's innocence and is using the Tea Party to help him make some noise. Juszkiewicz doesn't consider himself a Tea Party member.

