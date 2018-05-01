Gibson Countersues Tronical

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tronical)

Last week, we reported that Tronical—the German company most well-known for its "robo-tuning" devices—had sued Gibson for $50 million. Now, Gibson has responded to Tronical's lawsuit with a lawsuit of its own.

In a press release, Gibson called Tronical's lawsuit a "public relations stunt," before alleging that Tronical owes Gibson "several" millions of dollars. Gibson's lawsuit is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for Middle District of Tennessee.

"Tronical and Mr. Adams (Chris Adams, the CEO of Tronical)," Gibson said, "Have been unwilling or unable to account for the monies provided by Gibson, have failed to fulfill agreed-upon orders for products, and have failed to return money that was prepayment for goods never delivered."

Gibson is now suing Tronical in turn for fraud, breach of contract, and unfair and deceptive business practices.

Tronical's robo-tuning technology has been marketed by Gibson as Gibson G Force, and was introduced as a standard feature on the company's 2015 range of guitars. Following mixed reactions from players though, the company limited the technology to the company's High Performance models in 2016 and 2017, before almost completely withdrawing it from the company's 2018 line.