Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile

By Matt Parker
published

Gibson’s most hallowed acoustic gets the extra-soundhole treatment

Gibson Generation Collection G-Bird
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn.

Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile sees the range turn its experimental sights on the traditional acoustic line-up’s holy – or, at this point, hole-y – cow.

Gibson Generation Collection G-Bird

(Image credit: Gibson)

However, there is method to the madness. The Player Port is based on a '60s concept and is designed to offer guitarists much more clarity on their tone. In Guitarist's review of the first four Gibson Generation acoustics, we described the sensation of using the Player Port.

“The more pronounced effect is from the player’s perspective; it’s like you have a little monitor right in front of you, giving you a more focused idea of what the guitar is doing.”

As such, the G-Bird’s hole-cutting does not equate to corner-cutting. Like all of Gibson’s acoustics, it’s built in the firm’s Bozeman, MT facility by the same luthiers behind the more traditional models. 

The back and sides are walnut, which is paired with a Sitka spruce top (all finished in satin nitrocellulose) and inside it uses a traditional scalloped X-bracing. Hardware includes a TUSQ saddle and nut and Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners. 

Finally, there’s an LR Baggs Element Bronze pickup system inside, which is controlled via a dial in the (top, ie, traditionally placed) soundhole. It also comes with a gigbag.

Meanwhile, back on solidbody territory, Gibson has just unveiled a new range of six Original Collection models, which revive the much-loved Faded finish.

For more information, head to Gibson.com (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.