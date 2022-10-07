Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile

Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn.

Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile sees the range turn its experimental sights on the traditional acoustic line-up’s holy – or, at this point, hole-y – cow.

(Image credit: Gibson)

However, there is method to the madness. The Player Port is based on a '60s concept and is designed to offer guitarists much more clarity on their tone. In Guitarist's review of the first four Gibson Generation acoustics, we described the sensation of using the Player Port.

“The more pronounced effect is from the player’s perspective; it’s like you have a little monitor right in front of you, giving you a more focused idea of what the guitar is doing.”

As such, the G-Bird’s hole-cutting does not equate to corner-cutting. Like all of Gibson’s acoustics, it’s built in the firm’s Bozeman, MT facility by the same luthiers behind the more traditional models.

The back and sides are walnut, which is paired with a Sitka spruce top (all finished in satin nitrocellulose) and inside it uses a traditional scalloped X-bracing. Hardware includes a TUSQ saddle and nut and Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners.

Finally, there’s an LR Baggs Element Bronze pickup system inside, which is controlled via a dial in the (top, ie, traditionally placed) soundhole. It also comes with a gigbag.

Meanwhile, back on solidbody territory, Gibson has just unveiled a new range of six Original Collection models, which revive the much-loved Faded finish.

For more information, head to Gibson.com (opens in new tab).