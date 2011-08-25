Gibson Guitar Plants in Nashville and Memphis Raided

The Tennessean is reporting that yesterday, August 24, federal agents raided the offices of the Gibson Guitar company.

Agents of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies came bearing search warrants to both the company's corporate headquarters and factories.

As of the latest reports, no arrest have been made. Gibson was raided back in 2009 for possibly violating an act which bans importing endangered plants and wildlife, and official seized quantities of ebony and other woods they claimed were banned under the act.