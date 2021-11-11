Trending

Gibson, Jared James Nichols to host Guitars For Vets benefit concert featuring Lzzy Hale, Tommy Emmanuel, Tesla's Frank Hannon and more

Rock to Remember will also feature the likes of Jimmy Vivino and Kat Dyson, and Joey Belladonna, and will be streamed online today, Thursday, November 11

Jared James Nichols (left) and Lzzy Hale
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Gibson Gives – Gibson's charitable arm – and blues guitar A-lister Jared James Nichols are set to co-host the second annual Rock to Remember concert, a benefit for the Guitars for Vets organization.

With performances from the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, Lzzy Hale, Joey Belladonna, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Jimmy Vivino and Kat Dyson, and more, the concert will be streamed on Guitars for Vets' website today, Thursday, November 11, starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Other performers include Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain, Cassadee Pope, Daughtry, Nelson, Tyler Connolly, Hannah Dasher, Clayton Anderson, Laine Hardy, Eric Paslay, Kapali Long, Francisco Martin, and Nichols himself. 

U.S. military veterans David Cox, Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Scotty Hasting – who are graduates of Guitars for Vets' program, which aims to help veterans struggling with physical injuries and PTSD from their service through music – will also perform original material.

The poster for the 2021 Rock to Remember festival

(Image credit: Gibson Gives/Guitars For Vets)

"As a proud son of a proud veteran, Guitars for Vets means everything to me,” Nichols said in a statement. “Guitars For Vets and Rock To Remember are life changing for so many. 

"The sheer amount of talent and heart that each artist performing is giving, alongside the respect not only for our veterans, but for our country is astounding. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be included in such an amazing event. Let’s rock!”

“From my personal experience, playing guitar has saved my life and offered me peace of mind through many hard times,” added Frank Hannon. “To give this gift to our most deserving veterans is the least I can do, so I’m grateful to team up with Guitars For Vets and Gibson guitars for this special event.”

Fans can donate directly to Guitars For Vets by texting G4V to 443-21 or by going to the Guitars for Vets website and clicking the donate button.

To stream the concert, head on over to Guitars for Vets.

