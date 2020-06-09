Gibson teams up with Tesla’s Frank Hannon for beautifully appointed Love Dove acoustic

Gibson has teamed up with Tesla’s Frank Hannon for the new Love Dove acoustic guitar.

Hannon’s first signature model with the company, the Love Dove is based on his ‘70s-era Gibson Dove, which Hannon used on Tesla tunes like What You Give and Stir it Up, as well as to record the intro to the version of the band’s classic ballad Love Song that appears on the band's Time’s Makin’ Changes video collection.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The new guitar boasts a thermally aged Sitka spruce top and maple back and sides, a three-piece maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard with mother-of-pearl parallelogram inlays.

Custom appointments include a ‘70s-era Dove bridge with scalloped wings decorated with mother-of-pearl wing inlays, a Dove pickguard with hand-engraved and painted details, and a custom "Love" engraved truss cover in Hannon’s own handwriting.

There are also Grover Keystone tuners, a bone nut and LR Baggs VTC pickup system.

The Love Dove is offered in a Vintage Cherry Sunburst finish, with an inside label signed by Hannon, for $5,349.

For more information, head to Gibson.