Gibson’s handmade phone cases bring a whole new meaning to the word ‘ringtones’

If you’ve ever thought, 'My electric guitar has a beautifully figured back – why shouldn’t my phone have one, too?', then you’re in luck.

Gibson has teamed up with accessories company Thalia Collections to offer a series of handmade cases that cover your phone in style, with an option of three designs: AAA curly Hawaiian koa engraved with a Les Paul signature and pearl Gibson logo; Indian rosewood with a Gibson Holly logo inlay; and Indian Rosewood with a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo inlay.

In addition to the tonewoods, all three cases are constructed of military-grade polycarbonate and overmolded with TPU rubber.

There’s also wireless charging support and a variety of sizes to fit a variety of iPhone generations.

The Gibson x Thalia cases are offered for $59 each. To pick one up, head over to Gibson.