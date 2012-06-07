Glenn Hughes: Black Country Communion to Start Recording Third Album This Weekend

According to a recent update on bassist Glenn Hughes' Twitter page, Black Country Communion are entering the studio this weekend to start working on their third studio album.

"BCC will gather this Sunday to record the next record," Hughes wrote. "I'm excited to play my songs to the guys and hear what the lads have been workin' on."

The as-yet-untitled album is expected to be released later this year.

"With this next album, I’ve had the luxury of being able to write for six months," Hughes recently told GuitarWorld.com. "With the first album I had six weeks, and the second one was about four months. But I’ve had a lot more time to write this one. If you look at Joe’s schedule, he doesn’t even have time to wipe his nose. I’ve been left as the keeper of the keys to write these albums."

Black Country Communion features Hughes, Derek Sherinian, Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham. Since the band’s formation in 2010, they've released two studio albums, Black Country (2010) and 2 (2011).

Their first live album, Live Over Europe came out February 28 via J&R Adventures. The DVD of the same name was released last fall.

Keep up with Black Country Communion via their Facebook page and their official website..