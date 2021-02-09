Godin expands its acoustic lineup with the all-mahogany Metropolis Composer QIT

Godin has introduced the latest six-string offering to join its existing line of acoustic guitars – the Metropolis Composer QIT.

Promising big and full sounds, the new model sports a series of impressive aesthetic and functional appointments.

Featuring a dreadnought body shape, the Metropolis Composer QIT is composed of a solid mahogany top and back, with layered mahogany sides. Mahogany is also used for the neck, which is topped by a 16"-radius Richlite fretboard.

Thanks to the choice of woods, which are treated to a smooth semi-gloss finish, Godin promises balanced, well-rounded acoustic tones that offer added brightness and clarity.

Also appearing on the 21-fret, 25.5" scale-length acoustic is a Graph Tech TUSQ nut, ebony bridge and Godin's QIT system.

As well as offering an onboard preamp for amplified acoustic sounds, the Godin EPM Quantum IT boasts an integrated tuner for a convenient plug-and-play performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Godin)

The Godin Metropolis Composer QIT is available now for $899.

Visit Godin for more info.