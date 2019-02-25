Gov’t Mule Detail Spring U.S. Tour Dates

Gov't Mule have announced a spring U.S. tour, kicking off on April 12 in Vail, Colorado. The upcoming run features back-to-back nights at the Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado and the Georgia Theatre in Athens. Pre-sale tickets are available February 27 and general on-sale begins Friday, March 1. Head over to Mule.net for all ticketing details.

The spring tour announcement comes on the heels of the news that Gov't Mule will perform on Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, taking place during New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. This year, the band is planning two shows, doubling up on this always-anticipated annual Jazz Fest tradition. Special guests will be announced soon.

Gov't Mule will also headline Mountain Jam, taking place June 13-16, 2019, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Mule frontman Warren Haynes will return as co-presenter of the festival for its 15th year.

You can check out the full Gov’t Mule itinerary below, featuring the new U.S. shows as well as previous announced European and U.S. dates, below.

Gov't Mule tour dates:

April 12 - Vail, CO @ Spring Back to Vail

April 13 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

April 14 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

April 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Apr 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

April 19 - Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall

April 20 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

April 21 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

April 22 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive

April 24 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 25 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 26 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

Apr 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

April 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 1 - Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus LIve

May 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

May 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

May 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 28 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom @ Boiler Shop

May 29 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Leeds

May 31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Town Hall

June 1 - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy 2

June 4 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

June 5 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 6 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

June 8 - Raalte, Netherlands @ Ribs & Blues Raalte

June 9 - Alkmaar, Netherlands @ Podium Victorie

June 13-16 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Mountain Jam)

June 28 - Butler, OH @ Clearfork Adventure Resort (Smoky Run Music Festival)

July 13 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

July 19 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 20 - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam