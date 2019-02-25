Gov’t Mule Detail Spring U.S. Tour Dates

Gov't Mule have announced a spring U.S. tour, kicking off on April 12 in Vail, Colorado. The upcoming run features back-to-back nights at the Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado and the Georgia Theatre in Athens. Pre-sale tickets are available February 27 and general on-sale begins Friday, March 1. Head over to Mule.net for all ticketing details.
The spring tour announcement comes on the heels of the news that Gov't Mule will perform on Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, taking place during New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. This year, the band is planning two shows, doubling up on this always-anticipated annual Jazz Fest tradition. Special guests will be announced soon.
Gov't Mule will also headline Mountain Jam, taking place June 13-16, 2019, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Mule frontman Warren Haynes will return as co-presenter of the festival for its 15th year.
You can check out the full Gov’t Mule itinerary below, featuring the new U.S. shows as well as previous announced European and U.S. dates, below.
Gov't Mule tour dates:
April 12 - Vail, CO @ Spring Back to Vail
April 13 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
April 14 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
April 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Apr 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
April 19 - Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall
April 20 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
April 21 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
April 22 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive
April 24 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
April 25 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
April 26 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
Apr 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
April 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
May 1 - Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus LIve
May 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
May 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
May 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 28 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom @ Boiler Shop
May 29 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Leeds
May 31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Town Hall
June 1 - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
June 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy 2
June 4 - Paris, France @ La Cigale
June 5 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
June 6 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp
June 8 - Raalte, Netherlands @ Ribs & Blues Raalte
June 9 - Alkmaar, Netherlands @ Podium Victorie
June 13-16 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Mountain Jam)
June 28 - Butler, OH @ Clearfork Adventure Resort (Smoky Run Music Festival)
July 13 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
July 19 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 20 - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam