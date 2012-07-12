Green Day Preview New Single, "Oh Love"

Punk icons Green Day have posted a preview clip for their new single, "Oh Love," which is set to debut early next week. Listen in the YouTube clip below.

"Oh Love" is the first single taken from ¡Uno!, the first of three albums the band will be releasing over a six-month period. '¡Uno! is set for release on September 24, while ¡Dos! and ¡Tré! will be released November 12 and January 14, 2013, respectively.

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives," said the band earlier this year. "This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Instead of making one album, we are making a three-album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves ... we are going epic as fuck!"