Gregg Allman To Release First New Solo Album In 14 Years

Legendary Allman brother Gregg Allman will release his first solo record in 14 years on January 18, 2011 via Rounder Records. Low Country Blues, which was inspired by the coastal Georgia region Allman calls home, was produced by T Bone Burnett and recorded at his Village Recorder studio in Los Angeles. The record features Dr. John on piano, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II and Burnett's go-to rhythm section of bassist Dennis Crouch and drummer Jay Bellerose.

Low Country Blues finds Allman putting his own stamp on songs by some of the blues giants whose work has long informed his own, from Muddy Waters and BB King to Buddy Guy and Magic Sam. Though constantly on the road, Allman has spent precious little time in the studio since the 2002 death of producer Tom Dowd—the man behind the glass for much of his recorded career. Skeptical at first, Allman and Burnett quickly bonded and work began in January 2010.

Low Country Blues track listing: