Watch Gretchen Menn wow with two acoustic Led Zeppelin covers and a dazzling instrumental at Martin's NAMM booth

With the help of her husband – fellow guitar great Daniele Gottardo – Menn captivated the Anaheim Convention Center with her two-guitar arrangements of The Rain Song and Going to California

NAMM 2022: With a new signature D-28 model for the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, five lavish new special edition acoustics, and a celebratory acoustic encrusted with 436 diamonds to exhibit, Martin made a big splash at this year's NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Also stopping by the company's NAMM booth was Zepparella guitarist Gretchen Menn, who was fresh off of her triumph in Martin and Guitar World's thrilling No Limits Challenge competition.

Speaking of the No Limits Challenge contest, Menn opened her performance – during which she was joined by her husband, fellow guitar great Daniele Gottardo – with Venice, the serene, chiming instrumental that earned her the win in the competition's final round.

Of course though, Menn's day job involves channeling Jimmy Page as the guitarist in the all-female Led Zeppelin cover band, Zepparella, so some Zeppelin tunes were naturally included in the set.

Both wielding Martin's ultra-playable SC-10E models, Menn and Gottardo first took on the great ballad, Rain Song. According to Menn, the NAMM both performance was only the second time Gottardo had ever played an acoustic guitar onstage, but with only his effortlessly fluid and melodic leads as context, you'd think the SC-10 was his number one guitar. 

Next, the duo (quite appropriately, given the setting) tackled Going to California, with Menn providing the rolling rhythm and Gottardo again providing some crystalline embellishments. You can see the full, three-song performance above. 

For more info on Martin's SC-10, meanwhile, visit the company's website (opens in new tab).

Be sure to read our NAMM 2022 news hub and live blog, too, to learn more about all of the hot new releases we saw at this year's edition of the world’s biggest guitar gear show. 

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.