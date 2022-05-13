Gretchen Menn advances to final round of the Martin No Limits Challenge

This week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – kicked off the second semifinal round of its No Limits Challenge competition.

This round of the No Limits Challenge – which features eight guitarists facing off against one another, covering tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic using a Martin SC model – saw Gretchen Menn and Sophie Burrell skillfully re-imagine two hard-riffing power pop classics.

Menn added some acoustic pizzaz to Weezer's mid-90s hit, Buddy Holly, and Burrell put an unplugged spin on the Kaiser Chiefs' UK chart-topper, Ruby.

We asked Guitar World's readers – with the help of GW's editors – to weigh in, and vote for their favorite of the two performances. Both covers were phenomenal, but in the end Menn's Weezer cover edged out Burrell's take on Ruby.

With the victory, Menn will join Helen Ibe in the final round of the No Limits Challenge.

Be sure to check back soon for the much-anticipated final matchup – which will feature Menn and Ibe each covering a song from their own personal favorite genre – and cast a ballot for your favorite performance.

