Gretchen Menn advances to final round of the Martin No Limits Challenge

By published

Menn's terrific acoustic take on Weezer's Buddy Holly edged out Sophie Burrell's spirited and skillful unplugged version of Kaiser Chiefs' Ruby

Gretchen Menn plays a Martin SC-10 acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gretchen Menn/YouTube)

This week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – kicked off the second semifinal round of its No Limits Challenge competition.

This round of the No Limits Challenge – which features eight guitarists facing off against one another, covering tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic using a Martin SC model – saw Gretchen Menn and Sophie Burrell skillfully re-imagine two hard-riffing power pop classics. 

Menn added some acoustic pizzaz to Weezer's mid-90s hit, Buddy Holly, and Burrell put an unplugged spin on the Kaiser Chiefs' UK chart-topper, Ruby.

We asked Guitar World's readers – with the help of GW's editors – to weigh in, and vote for their favorite of the two performances. Both covers were phenomenal, but in the end Menn's Weezer cover edged out Burrell's take on Ruby

With the victory, Menn will join Helen Ibe in the final round of the No Limits Challenge.

Be sure to check back soon for the much-anticipated final matchup – which will feature Menn and Ibe each covering a song from their own personal favorite genre – and cast a ballot for your favorite performance.

For more info on Martin's SC acoustics, visit the company's website.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.