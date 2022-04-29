Gretchen Menn advances to semifinals of the Martin No Limits Challenge

This week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – kicked off the fourth and final quarterfinal round of its No Limits Challenge competition.

This round of the competition – which sees eight guitarists face off against one another, covering tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic using a Martin SC model – saw Jay Leonard J and Gretchen Menn deliver two amazing acoustic versions of hits from alt-rock's heyday.

Menn tackled Alice in Chains' Man in the Box, while Jay Leonard J got funky with a version of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Give It Away.

We asked Guitar World's readers – with the help of GW's editors – to weigh in, and vote for their favorite of the two covers. Both were thrilling displays of technical skill, but in the end, Menn’s eerie Alice in Chains cover won the day.

Menn now joins Sophie Burrell, R.J. Ronquillo and Helen Ibe in the semifinal round, which comprises two more genre-based face-offs. The winners of those, of course, will advance to the finals.

Be sure to check in next week for the first semifinal matchup, which will see Ronquillo and Ibe demonstrate the bluesier side of the Martin SC line’s capabilities.

For more info on Martin's SC acoustics, visit the company's website.