Gretchen Menn advances to semifinals of the Martin No Limits Challenge

By published

Menn’s outside-the-box take on Alice in Chains' Man in the Box beat out Jay Leonard J's funky unplugged version of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Give It Away

Gretchen Menn plays a Martin SC-10 acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gretchen Menn/YouTube)

This week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – kicked off the fourth and final quarterfinal round of its No Limits Challenge competition.

This round of the competition – which sees eight guitarists face off against one another, covering tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic using a Martin SC model – saw Jay Leonard J and Gretchen Menn deliver two amazing acoustic versions of hits from alt-rock's heyday.

Menn tackled Alice in Chains' Man in the Box, while Jay Leonard J got funky with a version of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Give It Away

We asked Guitar World's readers – with the help of GW's editors – to weigh in, and vote for their favorite of the two covers. Both were thrilling displays of technical skill, but in the end, Menn’s eerie Alice in Chains cover won the day.

Menn now joins Sophie Burrell, R.J. Ronquillo and Helen Ibe in the semifinal round, which comprises two more genre-based face-offs. The winners of those, of course, will advance to the finals. 

Be sure to check in next week for the first semifinal matchup, which will see Ronquillo and Ibe demonstrate the bluesier side of the Martin SC line’s capabilities.

For more info on Martin's SC acoustics, visit the company's website.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.