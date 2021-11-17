Gretsch launches revamped range of Player Edition Hollow Body electric guitars

After previewing an updated range of Player Edition models earlier this year, Gretsch has now officially launched eight all-new Hollow Body electric guitars based on five of its historic body shapes.

Arriving in the form of Falcon, Country Gentleman, Nashville, Tennessee Rose and Anniversary models, the new guitars have been designed “for both gigging players and studio recordists”, and aim to pair modern appointments with vintage aesthetics.

Across the board, each new offering sports a catalog of fresh colorways, with most coming equipped with updated FT67 Filter’Tron pickups that promise to provide a “powerful body and open chime”. The only exception to this rule is the G6120TG-DS, which boasts DynaSonic pickups.

Other specs include ML or Parallel bracing, rolled fingerboard edges, No-Load Master Tone controls, set-in U-shaped maple necks, String-Thru Bigsby vibratos and Luminlay side markers.

Image 1 of 5 Gretsch G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Hollow Body Two-Tone Copper Metallic/Sahara Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 Gretsch G6122TG Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 Gretsch G6120TG-DS Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body DS Roundup Orange (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 Gretsch G6119T-ET Players Edition Tennessee Rose Electrotone Hollow Body Dark Cherry Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 Gretsch G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body White (Image credit: Gretsch)

“These new Players Edition Hollow Bodies represent the pinnacle of Gretsch performance and give players full control over a powerful sound that lasts every song, every night,” said Jason Barnes, VP Category Management-Gretsch.

“With incredible features like our all-new FT67 Filter'Trons, these guitars drive a robust and vibrant voice with control sets that allow tone shaping possibilities and maximum versatility.

"These models are dedicated to Gretsch pros and enthusiasts seeking the best of the best.”

Read on for a thorough breakdown of Gretsch’s newest guitars.

G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($3,599)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

First up is the G6136TG Players Edition Falcon, which is available in Midnight Sapphire or White urethane finishes. A laminated maple body lines up alongside a U-profile maple neck and 12” radius ebony fretboard with Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays, with stunning gold hardware also making the cut.

Other appointments include a Bigsby B6GP String-Thru tremolo, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base, Grover Imperial locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

The newly designed Filter’Trons are tweaked by way of a three-position toggle switch, pickup-specific and master volume controls, and a master tone knob.

A left-handed version is also available for $3,899.

G6122TG Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($3,099)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

The Walnut Stain double-cut G6122TG features a laminated maple body, U-shaped maple neck and bound ebony fretboard, with 22 Medium Jumbo frets, Grover Imperial Locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut also appearing.

The line-specific pickup and tone control layout also appears, with additional appointments including a Bigsby B6GP String-Thru tremolo, Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gold Plexi pickguard embossed with a black Gretsch logo.

G6120TG Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch’s hollowbody G6120TG also features a laminted maple body, and utilizesa U-profile maple neck and Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlay-adorned ebony fretboard, which has a 12” radius.

Arriving in Azure Metallic or Orange Stain colorways, as well as a left-handed version, the stylish single-cut also comes equipped with the fresh Filter’Trons, B6GP Bigsby tailpiece, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-Arrow control knobs.

Final touches include a Nashville-embossed Gold Plexi pickguard, gold hardware, Gotoh locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Again, a left-handed version is available for southpaws for $2,899.

G6120TG-DS Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body DS with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,699)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

The DS version of the aforementioned model is identical to the G6120TG, though comes equipped with a set of DynaSonic pickups – the only model in the lineup to feature such a configuration. These are controlled by a like-for-like control layout featuring pickup-specific volume knobs, as well as master volume and master tone parameters.

The Roundup Orange finish and Pearloid Hump Block inlays are the only other deviations from the line’s otherwise consistent spec sheet.

G6119T-ET Players Edition Tennessee Rose Electrotone Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,699)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch’s penultimate offering, the Deep Cherry Stain-finished G6119-ET, features the now-familiar laminated maple body, though pairs its U-profile maple neck with a rosewood fretboard, which in turn plays host to a 12” radius and 22 Medium Jumbo frets.

A slightly shorter 24.6” scale length also features on the spec sheet, which likewise includes nickel hardware, a Bigsby B6CP String-Thru bridge and a pinned rosewood Adjusto-Matic bridge.

As would be expected, the Players Edition Hollow Body model also opts for the Filter’Trons, and makes use of Gotoh locking tuners, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and G-Arrow control knobs.

G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,299)

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Last but certainly not least is the Players Edition Anniversary G6118T. Arriving in either an elegant Two-Tone Copper Metallic with silver pickguard or Two-Tone Vintage White/Walnut Stain with tortoise pickguard, this particular model features, unsurprisingly, a laminated maple body and maple neck, though also opts for a rosewood fretboard.

The 24.6”-scale length guitar boasts the Players Edition line’s Filter’Tron pickup and control layout configuration, and comes equipped with a number of now-familiar features, including a Bigsby B6CP String-Thru bridge, G-Arrow knobs, Pearloid Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

All guitars listed above are available now.

For more information on the entire Players Edition Hollow Body range, head over to Gretsch.