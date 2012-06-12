Guitar Center's Battle of the Blues Grand Finals to Feature Performances by Joe Bonamassa and Dr. John

Guitar Center's Battle of the Blues, the search for the nation’s top undiscovered blues guitar player, is a grassroots music program dedicated to providing aspiring and emerging guitar players the opportunity to be recognized for their talent.

The grand finals event takes place August 18 at the Club Nokia in Los Angeles and will feature the top six finalists plus legends and artists of the blues community.

Out of thousands of aspiring blues guitarists who entered the nationwide competition, only six remain. They will battle it out at the Grand Finals, where they will perform in front of a live audience and a panel of celebrity judges.

The night will also feature performances by Joe Bonamassa, Dr. John and more. One of these six finalists will be named Guitar Center’s 2012 Battle of the Blues Champion and receive a grand prize package valued at more than $50,000.

The event is sponsored by Gibson, Epiphone, Egnater, Ernie Ball, Shure, Boss, Guitar World, Fret Rest, Live Wire and Road Runner.

WHEN: 7 p.m. August 18

WHERE: Club Nokia at L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. # 335, Los Angeles, CA 90015

TICKETS: Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased here.

FOR MORE INFO: Check out the event's official website. Check out a video about the event here.