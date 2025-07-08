Seriously? $109.99 for a genuine Telecaster?! Fender’s Squier Debut models are the ultimate beginner guitars, and with this wallet-friendly Prime Day discount, you'll have enough left over to buy a tuner

Back in June last year, we reported that Fender had quietly rolled out its own challenger to the wave of cheap Amazon import guitars in the form of the Squier Debut Stratocaster and Telecaster. The talking point at the time was their astonishingly low price tag, but we’ve just spotted that both models have been reduced by 19% at Amazon this Prime Day.

The specs include a poplar body, a comfortable C-shaped maple neck (ideal for burgeoning players), a laurel fretboard, and ceramic pickups. For the Strat, the Sea Foam Green variant is not currently on sale; however, you have a choice between the classic Sunburst, Black, and Dakota Red finishes. For the Tele, Sea Foam Green and Dakota Red are available. It's also worth noting that the Telecaster is the more affordable of the two, coming in at only $109.99.

Yes, some import brand rivals offer slightly better specs for the price, but this is a licensed Stratocaster – not a copy – and, while it is made in China, it comes with the reassurance of Fender's backing and a two-year warranty. What’s more, you also get the considerable benefit of a free subscription to Fender Play – the firm’s acclaimed online guitar lesson platform – bundled into the deal.

Squier Debut Stratocaster: was $146.99 now $118.99 at Amazon Squier’s Debut Series was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $118.99, it is the most affordable Strat and Tele in the Fender line-up, and a contender for the best budget beginner electric guitars available right now.

We’ve not reviewed the Squier Debut Stratocaster or Telecaster, but Fender’s Squier offshoot has a long-established reputation as the ubiquitous beginner electric guitar brand – and for good reason.

We have also reviewed other affordable lines, including the Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT and the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS builds, and have been impressed by the quality and tones (it is worth the extra spend on these if you can stretch your budget a little further).

There will, of course, be some trade-offs on a budget Tele or Strat, even when they are made under the Fender umbrella. For instance, those ceramic pickups will get you off the ground but would be worth swapping out down the line. However, this is a surprising amount of guitar for what was already a very low price, and is now even more competitive - you'll even have enough left over to bag a tuner, strings, or even an amp.

