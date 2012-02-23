'The Guitar Collection: George Harrison' iPad App Released Today

All you guitar-playing Beatles fans who still don't own iPads, take note: "The Guitar Collection: George Harrison," an app devoted to George Harrison's Beatles-era guitars, is available through iTunes today, two days before the late guitarist's 69th birthday.

The new app features photos, detailed descriptions, audio and video footage. For the first time, with the help of 360-degree imaging by photographer Steven Sebring, fans can see the guitars' modifications, scratches, dings and worn threads.

The app, which was released through Bandwdth Publishing and the George Harrison Estate, was designed by Harrison's son, 33-year-old Dhani Harrison, and focuses on seven of his father's classic Beatles guitars.

The current batch of featured guitars includes Harrison's 1957 Gretsch G6128 Duo Jet, Gibson J-160E acoustic, 1963 Rickenbacker 360/12, 1961 psychedelic Fender Stratocaster named "Rocky" (from Magical Mystery Tour), a Ramirez Classical guitar, the Fender Rosewood Telecaster from Let It Be and a Zemaitis Lotus 12-String. More guitars will be added soon -- and the younger Harrison says he'd like to build apps around the collections of other guitarists, including Eric Clapton.

In several cases, George Harrison introduces the guitars himself via audio recordings. He also plays sections of songs.

The history of each guitar is laid out in detail, including the origin of the guitar, when and how it became part of Harrison's collection and why each was so important in creating his sound. Songs from his catalog are organized by the guitars used on each track.

The video section contains footage of Ben Harper, Josh Homme, Mike Campbell and Dhani Harrison playing the guitars and exploring their feel and tone. Conan O'Brien (Yes, you read that correctly) and Dhani discuss what makes these guitars so exceptional. Even the late Gary Moore (who played on the second Traveling Wilburys album) shares his views on what made George Harrison such a distinctive and influential player.

The app costs $9.99 and is available at the Apple App Store.

The Guitar Collection: George Harrison from George Harrison on Vimeo.