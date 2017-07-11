A Guitar Player's Excuses

We’ve all made excuses for why we can’t do something. Whether you “don’t have time” or you’ll “do it later”, the things we sometimes need most are also the things we most effectively avoid.

As guitar players, we are masters of dodging our practice routines, for one reason or another. The truth is, though, the entire point of practice is to get better at our instruments and thus enjoy our music more, whether that’s in practice or another environment like playing live.

If only we could be held accountable… if only we had somebody to show us the light…