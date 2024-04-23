“The media is controlled and I’m out of control”: Artist who smashed guitar at Coachella pulls out after backlash

By Janelle Borg
published

AP Dhillon smashed his guitar in a show of protest

an smashed acoustic guitar
There is a long lineage of artists who smash their guitars in protest, anger, or as a public statement. (Image credit: Mikołaj Kołodziejczyk/Pexels)

After intense backlash to his guitar smashing at Coachella, AP Dhillon has withdrawn from the festival's second weekend, citing “scheduling conflicts”.

On April 14, Dhillon smashed his metallic gold ESP LTD Kirk Hammett V on stage, an act that received considerable backlash online. Since the controversial performance, however, Dhillon has clarified why he smashed his guitar.

