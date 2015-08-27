Guitarist Adrian Galysh Teams Up with PledgeMusic.com for New Blues Album

Guitarist, composer and session musician Adrian Galysh is teaming up with PledgeMusic.com for the release of his next album.

Galysh’s next album, an all-blues affair, will be a departure from his mainly instrumental efforts of the past. Featuring his signature guitar work—and now his voice—he will be visiting some blues classics and recording original blues-rock songs.

Galysh’s Pledge Music campaign is an interactive vehicle that enables fans to witness behind-the-scenes videos and photos documenting the album's writing and recording process.

Fans also get exclusive incentives like private performances, one-on-one Skype guitar lessons, signed CDs, posters, photos, instructional guitar books, downloads, T-shirts, one-of-a-kind artwork and more.

“I’m really excited by the new direction of my music," Galysh said. "After my last album, Tone Poet, which was really complex in composition, production and performance, it's refreshing to take a simpler approach, using a core four-piece rhythm section for these arrangements.

“Don’t get me wrong—I’m sure I’ll be adding a string section here and there. But the new music is based in hard rock, rhythm and blues.”

In addition to raising funds to complete the album, a portion of any of the proceeds that exceed Galysh's goal will go toward the ALS TDI, a charity that funds medical research and therapy for people suffering from Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

For more information, head on over to the album's campaign site.