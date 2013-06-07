Guitar World Partners with Vook for eBook Series and Launches 'Beginner Guitar: 20 Essential Rhythm Guitar Styles'

Guitar World and Vook have announced a partnership for Vook to provide its eBook creation, distribution, marketing and merchandizing services to Guitar World, the leading publication and online destination for guitarists.

The series has launched with its first title, Guitar World Lessons: Beginner Guitar: 20 Essential Rhythm Guitar Styles, a video-enhanced eBook that teaches fundamental guitar techniques. It's available now for $5.99 through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the iBookstore, Sony, Samsung and Vook’s online store. Check out the store links below!

Additionally, Vook is making a non-video-enhanced version available on Kobo and Google.

“‘Guitar World Lessons’ are a blend of written instruction, tablature and video that come together perfectly in an e-book format. We think this is a great new way for people of all skill levels to learn to play guitar,” says Bill Amstutz, VP, publishing director, Music, of NewBay Media. “The Vook platform allows us to easily present and distribute our multimedia content on all e-book devices.”

“Guitar World is the leading name for guitars and guitarists. The opportunity to teach readers new techniques through videos integrated into instructional text is a perfect fit for the enhanced-eBook concept that Vook pioneered,” says Matthew Cavnar, Vook’s VP of Business Development. “We’re looking forward to delivering many more high-quality eBooks for Guitar World to the major marketplaces.”

Guitar World Lessons: Beginner Guitar is available for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple’s iBookstore and Vook, with additional retailers to come soon.

For more about Vook, visit vook.com.