Guitar World Staff Picks: Damian Fanelli's Top 10 Albums of 2013

I'm not exactly sure how to describe my take on the music that came out in 2013.

Did I simply take a year off — a vacation, if you will — from listening to new stuff? Did I intentionally focus on old stuff, reissues, box sets and new albums by artists who have been on the scene for decades?

Simple answer? Yeah, that's pretty much what I did. And I had a good time.

That said, I'm looking forward to a ton of new albums that are scheduled for 2014, including the Reverend Horton Heat's Rev and a new one from Jeff Beck.

On that note, here are my top 11 (yes, 11 — call it a bonus!) albums of 2013. See you next year!

