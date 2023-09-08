The total '90s immersion experience you didn't know you needed – only in the new Guitar World

For this issue, we decided to fire up our time machine (it sorta looks like the one in Operation Almanac, btw) and revisit the hell out of the ’90s. If you somehow haven’t seen it yet, it goes a bit like this:



* Smell-O-Vision! A grungy guitar guide to the ’90s: After the electric guitar shredded itself to death in the Eighties, it had to rebuild and start over again. This is the story of how something that smelled like Teen Spirit ruled the '90s – by Brad Tolinski.



* Never mind Nevermind! 10 overlooked rock albums from the ’90s that are worth a second, third or 12th listen.



* Days of future past: A guide to the retro designs, digital innovations and misfit toys that defined guitar gear and technology in the '90s – by Chris Gill.



* The greatest solos, riffs and forgotten heroes of the ’90s: A hoard of guitar stars – including Dave Mustaine, Marty Friedman, Scott Ian, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert and Nita Strauss (not to mention Blackbyrd McKnight, Steve Stevens, Mark Tremonti, Nancy Wilson, Gavin Rossdale and K.K. Downing) choose the '90s' best stuff.



* We’ve got ourselves a live one: 10 essential live rock and metal albums from the ’90s.



* Those happy nu years: 10 late-’90s nu metal gems. (What, you didn’t think we were gonna mention nu metal?!? Ha!)



* It’s all a Blur: The rise and fall of Britpop, the ’90s’ other massive, guitar-based rock movement. Well, one of them, anyway – by Jon Wiederhorn.



Plus exclusive new interviews with Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Vernon Reid of Living Colour, Marc Ford from the Black Crowes’ classic era, Andy Bell of Ride and Oasis, Art Alexakis of Everclear and Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe.



This issue (AKA the action-packed November 2023 issue of Guitar World) is available right here, right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have reviews of the new Maestro Agena Envelope Filter, Arcas Compressor Sustainer, Mariner Tremolo, Orbit Phaser and Titan Boost pedals; the Gretsch G5420T-140 Electromatic 140th; the Warm Audio Odd Box V1 and Mutation Phasor II; CIOKS DC7 Power Supply and the new Driftwood Purple Nightmare Tube Preamp Pedal.



In Power Tools, Chris Gill explores the history and allure of the 1961 to 1969 Gibson J-200.



In our Columns section, Joe Bonamassa discusses the Tommy Bolin 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard, Andy Aledort gets deep in terms of devising three-part guitar harmonies, Josh Smith shows you more about using a ii - V - I approach to soloing, and Andy Timmons shows you how to play Winterland.



This month’s transcriptions are Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine, the live 1968 version of Yer Blues by John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Mitch Mitchell (which wasn’t officially released until 1996, btw) and Need You Tonight by INXS.

I'll catch you again in late 2023!



You can buy new issues of Guitar World at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Hudson News, Books a Million and other stores – and online from Magazines Direct. And, while you're at it, why not save on every issue by subscribing?