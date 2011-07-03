Guitar World's 25 Best Live, Archival and Reissued Albums of the First Half of 2011

On Friday, we posted our 50 Best Albums of the First Half of 2011, which represented new studio albums that came out between January 1 and June 30, 2011.

Here's our list of the best live albums, reissues/remasters and archival releases of the first half of 2011.

We didn't feel the need to rank these in any particular order, and we encourage all of you to check out anything that made the list that might have slipped past you so far this year.

If you feel we missed anything, tell us in the comments!