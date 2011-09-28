Guitarfetish.com Introduces Xaviere XV-890 Line of Electric Guitars

Guitarfetish.com has introduced the new Xaviere XV-890 line of electric guitars.

The XV-890 features a glued-in, set-neck design. The 24-fret maple neck features a rosewood fingerboard, fancy inlays and white binding. The body is capped in a highly figured maple top, which wraps over the contours of the top. The body is fully bound.

A pair of GFS Crunchy PAT pickups is factory installed with a three-way switch. A Floyd Rose Special double locking tremolo system is stock. Medium jumbo frets are hand leveled and hand crowned and polished.

The XV-890 guitars are sold warehouse direct for $239.