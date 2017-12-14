Guitarist Covers 'Star Wars' "Imperial March"

Tonight, movie theaters around the United States (it has already premiered in select other locations around the world) will premiere the eighth Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

To get yourself in the mood, check out this endlessly entertaining video of guitarist Cooper Carter covering the "Imperial March."

Carter truly went all out for the cover, which features 70 guitar tracks, 28 orchestra parts and a small army of Ernie Ball Music Man guitars, including the Cutlass, the JP15, JP6, Armada, St. Vincent, StingRay Bass, John Petrucci BFR and Luke 3. You can watch it above.

For more on the guitars used in the cover, stop by blog.music-man.com. For more on Carter, follow along on Facebook.