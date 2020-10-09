Guitarist of the Year partners with PRS Guitars

Guitarist of the Year 2020 is in full swing, and we're now delight to confirm PRS Guitars will be providing some top-drawer prizes for winners.

Not only will winners of each category be flown to our New York or London studio to record a live performance video, shoot their cover photo, and be interviewed by the editors of Guitar World, Guitar Player or Bass Player for their features (getting huge exposure across our brands and YouTube), they will also win some epic gear to take home.

Electric Guitarist of the Year

The winner will receive an S2 McCarty 594 in Dark Cherry Sunburst, worth $1,699 – except this one will be signed by Paul Reed Smith himself.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year

The winner will get an SE T50E in Black Gold with stunning three-dimensional character, worth $849.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The gear prizes for Young Guitarist of the Year and Bassist of the Year will be revealed soon, but are set to be just as drool-worthy.

How do I enter?

To enter, all you need to do is create and upload a 3 minute (maximum) video to YouTube and then submit your short nomination form online - it costs just $30 to enter. The categories are “Electric Guitarist,” “Young Guitarist,” “Acoustic Guitarist” and “Bassist” of the Year – you can enter in as many of the categories as you like.

You can also nominate your teacher for Guitar Teacher of the Year - a great way to show how much you appreciate them, and it's free!

PRS Guitars

GOTY sponsor Paul Reed Smith Guitars is one of the world’s premier guitar and amplifier manufacturers. Since their humble beginning in 1985, PRS Guitars has always strived to create the highest quality instruments possible.

PRS is devoted to the guitar's rich heritage while committed to new technologies that will enrich their instruments with uncompromising tone, playability and beauty.

So what are you waiting for?! Enter now to be in with a chance of winning this mega prize bundle, and kickstarting your musical career.

ENTER NOW