Pull offs, double stops, tapping—most of us employ at least two or three techniques for a solo.

YouTube user Miguel Márquez , however, has managed to use 45 different techniques in one epic three minute peice.

Márquez’s versatility is pretty impressive, and watching the clip is a great way to inspire your own playing—after all, when’s the last time you utilized harp harmonics or a dive bomb in your soloing?

Watch the video above and enjoy.