GuitarTV.com Introduces The Periodic Table of Guitarists

After several weeks of hardcore nerding, GuitarTV.com has debuted The Periodic Table of Guitarists, an encyclopedic foray into the lives of scores of iconic guitarists.

The layout, which is based on the Periodic Table of Elements, showcases every artist who appears on GuitarTV.com, complete with their bio, downloadable MP3s, signature guitar, amplifier, effects, latest news, tablature files and touring schedule.

GuitarTV.com will be continuously adding names to the list.

GuitarTV.com features 24-hour videos of guitar performances and features free, live HD broadcasts of outstanding players. The site allows users to submit their videos to be featured on GuitarTV.com and on its Comcast On Demand channel.

For more info, check out the newly redesigned guitartv.com.