Guitto’s GGP-04 pickup aims to turn your parlor acoustic into a dreadnought with five onboard impulse responses

After launching the Reverb, Chorus and Delay-loaded GGP-02 acoustic guitar pickup in 2020, Joyo offshoot Guitto has returned for 2022 with the announcement of the GGP-04.

Like the GGP-02, the GGP-04 aims to level up the acoustic pickup game by promising to deliver five Impulse Responses directly from your instrument.

A handful of factory-equipped IRs aim to simulate the sounds of different acoustic body types, such as Auditorium and Dreadnought, and can be swapped out for self-made or third-party IR files via the onboard USB connection.

In practice, the pickup detects vibrations from your acoustic guitar strings and processes the ensuing sound in a bid to turn your small-bodied Parlor guitar into a Grand Auditorium.

The accompanying control system features a small screen that signals which IR is selected, and houses control knobs for Bass, Treble and Volume.

According to Guitto, a range of reverb and delay effects have also been crammed into the GGP-04, which can be heard while playing unplugged via a Vibration Speaker Effects mode – it’s the same technology, in fact, behind the GGP-02.

There’s been no word on a price or a release date yet, so keep an eye on Joyo’s official website for updates.