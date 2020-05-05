Guitto’s GGP-02 pickup promises to deliver chorus, delay and reverb sounds direct from your acoustic guitar

Joyo sub-brand Guitto has announced the GGP-02 acoustic guitar pickup, which aims to deliver chorus, delay and reverb sounds direct from your acoustic - no amp required.

The GGP-02 works by processing the guitar signal received by the pickup, adding digital effects, then driving a built-in vibration unit, enabling you to hear the effects direct from the guitar’s soundhole.

These effects are also delivered to any amps/interfaces connected to the 1/4” output.

(Image credit: Guitto)

Controls include chorus/delay, reverb, bass treble and volume/power, while a rechargeable lithium battery promises 12 hours of operation per charge.

There’s no word on price yet, but knowing the Joyo family of brands, this is likely to be a more affordable way to wring these sounds direct from your acoustic - although whether it can compete with similar technology from the Tonewood Amp or Yamaha TransAcoustic remains to be seen.

For more info, see the installation video below.