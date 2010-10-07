Gus G. Discusses New Firewind Album

Hot off the heels of Gus. G’s recent campaign as the new guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Gus’ longtime traditional heavy metal band Firewind is back with a new effort, Days of Defiance, and is out on October 26 via Century Media.

Firewind has posted a video to take you through a track-by-track breakdown of the new record. Gus and Apollo talk about their inspirations, playing techniques and recording process for each song on the album to give you a better sense of what is to come on October 26. View the video below.