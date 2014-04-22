Gus G Premieres "Eyes Wide Open" Music Video

Gus G has premiered the new music video for "Eyes Wide Open," a track from his debut solo album, I Am The Fire, which was released March 18 via Century Media Records.

You can check out the new clip, which was produced and directed by Patric Ullaeus, below.

Gus, who handles the guitar, bass and keyboard parts on the new album, is joined by a crew of friends, including drummers Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) and Daniel Erlandsson (Arch Enemy), bassists David Ellefson, Billy Sheehan and Marty O'Brien (Tommy Lee, We Are the Fallen) and vocalists Mats Leven (Candlemass), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), Michael Starr (Steel Panther) and more.

For more about Gus G and the new album, visit gusgofficial.com and his Facebook page. You can catch up on Gus G's current tour dates below the video.

GUS G. w/ Marty Friedman / “Guitar Universe 2” Co-Headline Tour: