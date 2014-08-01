Gus G Premieres Music Video for "Blame It on Me" Featuring Mats Levén

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new music video from Ozzy Osbourne/Firewind guitarist Gus G — "Blame It on Me," featuring Mats Levén of Candlemass.

The track is from Gus' solo debut, I Am The Fire, which was released March 18 via Century Media Records.

Gus handles all guitar, bass and keyboards on the album.

He's also joined by a host of friends and guests, including drummers Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Devo) and Daniel Erlandsson (Arch Enemy), bassists David Ellefson (Megadeth), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Marty O'Brien (Tommy Lee, We Are the Fallen) and vocalists Leven, Blake Allison (Devour The Day), Michael Starr (Steel Panther) and many more.