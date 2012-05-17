GW Blog: The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Calls Out Axl Rose Over "Sexist" Lyrics

For a young band, one of the best ways to get noticed may very well be pick a fight with a bigger band. (I think prison works this way, too.)

At a show in Brooklyn last night, New Jersey-based rockers The Gaslight Anthem did just that, calling out Axl Rose himself. Was it over his shunning of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? His refusal to reunite the original Guns N' Roses? His tendency to show up two hours late to concerts?

Nope. Singer Brian Fallon took it to Axl Rose over the lyrics on Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction.

"When I was a kid, it was Axl Rose, He’d always be on the TV screen," Fallon said to a lot of cheering from fans."I don’t care, that guy’s a pig. Why don’t you listen to Appetite for Destruction again and tell me how many chicks it’s offending? Dude, I was so blind to it at seven years old. I don’t know what I was talking about. I was like ‘yeah, it is so easy, being seven.'"

A word of advice to Mr. Fallon: Don't use the work "chicks" when you're calling someone out as sexist.

To absolutely no one's surprise, these comments come as the band are gearing up to release their major-label debut, Handwritten, this summer.

Watch the rant below: