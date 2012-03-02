Gwar Start Work on New Album

Metal's longest-running freakshow, Gwar, have officially started work on a new album.

While the band are currently on the road with Municipal Waste, they issued a statement assuring fans that, while there is no release date yet, there will be a new Gwar album.

"Like any band worth its salt, GWAR is constantly working on new songs," said the band in a statement. "What's different now is that the band has its own in-house recording studio/jam space, so everything they do is tracked. There is no release date, no gory details but rest assured of one thing... GWAR is working on a new album, and it will be a tribute to their lost Scumdog brother, Flattus Maximus!"

Back in October, longtime Gwar guitarist Cory Smoot -- better known to Gwar fans as Flattus Maximus -- passed away on the band's tour bus from natural causes.

